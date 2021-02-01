Voters will select the next person to hold the District 1 seat for the Tyler City Council in May. So far, two candidates have signed up to be on the ballot.
Greg Grubb and Stuart Hene have announced that they are running for Tyler City Council District 1. Incumbent Linda Sellars has reached her third and final term for the position.
Grubb has lived in Tyler for 34 years. For eight years, Grubb served as the executive director of the nonprofit PATH, also known as People Attempting to Help.
Previously, Grubb spent 30 years in the oil and gas industry and has shared his time involved in community activities through Leadership Tyler and has served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, Tyler Community Homes and more. He is an elder at the Glenwood Church of Christ.
“I really love this city and really want to help maintain the quality of life that makes it a great place,” Grubb said.
When Grubb arrived to Tyler in 1987, he and his wife Dana decided they wanted to raise their family here.
“We made every effort to remain here over several job changes over the last 34 years and we just love the city and help out and keep it to be a place that families and people at all stages of life want to live here,” he said.
If elected, Grubb wants to bring his 45 years of experience of leading businesses, nonprofits and church organizations to the city council.
“I have a track record of bringing together a diverse group of people. My experience is in bringing those people together to accomplish common goals. I want to bring people together, let’s get the best ideas that we have as a community and let’s do the things we need to do, including spending the money for the needed infrastructure work that needs done.”
One of the things Grubb has heard from the community since his announcement to run for city council, is a concern over capital infrastructure projects, such as drainage issues and sidewalk concerns. He said he would like to find ways to accelerate so that projects don’t sit on a list for 10 to 15 years.
“I want to bring whatever resources we need to bring to fully support our first responders, our fire and police departments, to get them the staffing that they need, to get them the equipment and training that all of them say they want and need in order to protect and serve the citizens of Tyler,” he said.
“My main passion is not leaving anybody out, hearing all the voices, giving everybody in the city a voice so that their ideas and their needs are heard at all levels of the city. This is no longer a city where a small group of wealthy families will make decisions for the rest of the city without their input. This is now a city where it’s large enough and diverse enough where we need to hear everyone’s voices.”
Grubb is a graduate of Texas A&M University and is originally from Houston.
Also running for District 1, Hene has called Tyler home for the last 36 years. Hene is a graduate of Baylor University and Oklahoma City University. He has practiced law for 11 years and is the co-founder and partner at Tarry & Hene, PLLC.
Hene is also the president of Prestige Energy Consultants, an oil and gas consulting firm.
Hene has previously served on the board of the city of Tyler’s Civil Service Commission, as well as the Smith County Bar Association. He is the vice president of governance on the board of St. Paul Children’s Services. He has previously served on the city of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Committee.
“I’ve always wanted to run for city council for Tyler. I’ve been active in the community, both working with Tyler city committees, also non-profits and involved at my church. It’s a way to give back my time and my service to the community,” Hene said.
Hene’s campaign platforms include conservative balanced growth, infrastructure, and public health and safety. If elected to serve, Hene plans to focus on conservative, balanced growth in District 1 by voting for practical, positive economic development.
He also intends to help make sure the infrastructure, including wastewater, water, sewage, streets and traffic flow, is accommodating to the growing district and city.
“I want a place that my kids can enjoy as much as I’ve enjoyed. Tyler is one of the best places to raise a family. So, I want those same opportunities for my kids that I’ve been able to have, growing up here. It takes good people to keep a city running smoothly and running well,” Hene said.
Hene’s main goal is to keep Tyler conservative.
“I want to keep growing Tyler conservatively. I would bring my core, conservative and Christian values, and small business mindset to the city council. I believe my background affords me abilities that will be very useful on city council, both my legal background and small business background. District 1 is a fast-growing district, so ensuring our citizens’ safety and health needs are met and our infrastructure and transportation needs are met for our district, those are the areas that I want to focus on. I hope that I can help benefit the constituents of District 1.”
Issues constituents have expressed concern to Hene about traffic flow and infrastructure for waste water and sewage treatment.
“I am passionate about my faith background, my family, my conservative principles. I stand for small, limited government. I want Tyler to continue to benefit and conservatively grow as it’s doing. A small government, limited government, the strict interpretation of the constitution, those are some of the beliefs that I have about how a government should run and should operate,” Hene said.
District 1 stretches from Bergfeld Center south to approximately Toll 49, running west of Broadway Avenue.
Shirley McKellar, who holds a seat in District 3, and Bob Westbrook, who holds the seat in District 5, have filed for re-election in their districts. McKellar or Westbrook have not seen challengers file against them yet.
The deadline to file for city council or school board elections is Feb. 12. Early voting will begin April 19 through 27, and election day is May 1.