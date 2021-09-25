Pam Lomax came to Woldert Park in Tyler from Palestine Saturday afternoon as a mother of two children who have sickle cell disease and to help recognize others who battle the illness.
The Tyler-based African American Cultural Events Committee held a balloon release at the park to honor those who have died because of sickle cell disease, which is a hereditary blood disorder.
The group used purple balloons to bring light to the illness in honor of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month.
Lomax, who leads the Sickle Cell Support Group for Anderson and Surrounding Counties, said her 28-year-old son and 22-year-old daughter grew up with sickle cell and continue to battle the disease.
She said they have endured a lot, and support from others helps out greatly.
"They are some very strong people," Lomax said. "They don't want people to feel sorry for them."
As a mother, Lomax said she learned to do what she can to help her kids, such as prayer, talking to them and making sure they stay hydrated.
"I have to back up and let them be the adults they want to be," Lomax said. "By the grace of God, they're still here and it's because of the support they get."
Ebbie Starling, a retired nurse and African American Cultural Events Committee member, said many years ago people considered sickle cell disease something that only affected Black people.
Now, people have realized sickle cell can affect those of every race and ethnicity.
"We don't see it in the news. When a person with sickle cell dies, we don't say why that person died," Starling said. "For a long time, it was thought sickle cell was a Black disease but we know better now."
Starling explained the disease makes red blood cells become sickle-shaped and lack important oxygen levels.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell disease can be detected at birth, and a child can inherit the disease when they get two sickle cell genes (one from each parent).
Starling added the more sickle cell is talked about, the more actions will be taken to help those battling the illness.
Sickle cell treatments include medications and blood transfusions. The only known cure is a bone marrow or stem cell transplant, according to the CDC.
Starling said there will be a blood drive on Nov. 13 in Tyler to help build up the blood supply for those who have sickle cell.
The drive, hosted by the Texas African American Museum and the Empowerment Corporation, will be held at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can make an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "tylersicklecell."
Gregory Buckner of the African American Cultural Events Committee said the group works to raise money for sickle cell awareness and youth scholarships.
The committee also has plans to recognize World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19 next year.