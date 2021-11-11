JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Police Department, along with their K-9 unit, were the recipients of some new equipment Wednesday thanks to the Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association.
The association spent about $1,000 on three video inspection scopes for the department’s Criminal Investigations Division and its K-9 unit along with a sign to hang in the new under-construction Public Safety Complex.
Association President Chris Henderson said the association helps the police department in several ways.
“Our goal is to improve the relationship and rapport between the Jacksonville police and the citizens of Jacksonville and surrounding areas,” Henderson said. “The program gives citizens the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions. This two-way communication between police officers and the public has proven to be an effective, successful way to accomplish the goals and objectives of the Jacksonville Police Department.”
He said the association also helps the department with manpower at special events and works to educate the community about the police department.
Henderson said when the subject of needed equipment arose, he was glad the association could help.
K-9 Handler Michael Torres said the video scopes will be instrumental in the unit’s work and will particular help with vehicle searches.
“When our K-9s make a hit on a vehicle, most of the time we have to take the car apart to see if there are actually drugs present. These scopes will save us a tremendous amount of time and work by being able to reach places we wouldn’t be able to without them,” Torres said.
The department also received several tools donated by O’Reilly Auto Parts.