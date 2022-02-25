A celebration of Black History Month was held Friday at the Texas African American Museum in Tyler, where a new portrait was donated by the Texas Minority Coalition.
“This museum holds and hosts a lot of African American artifacts encasing our history throughout the years,” said museum Executive Director Gloria Washington.
Celebrating Black history shows America has come far, but there is still progress to be made, Washington said.
A portrait of Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, was unveiled at Friday's ceremony.
“Rice is an American diplomat, political scientist and lifelong civil servant,” Cierra Evans, with the Texas Minority Coalition, said during the unveiling.
From 2005 to 2009, Rice was the first Black female U.S. Secretary of State, and from 2001 to 2005, she was the first female National Security Advisor, Evans said.
“Until the election of Barack Obama as president in 2008, Rice and her predecessor, Colin Powell, were the highest-ranking African Americans in the history of the federal executive branch,” Rice said. “Additionally, Rice was the highest-ranking African American woman in the history of the United States until the inauguration of Kamala Harris as vice president in 2021.”
Before revealing the portrait, Stanly Cofer, president of the Texas Minority Coalition, spoke about the American story.
“The American story is a beautiful story,” he said. “It is a story filled with tragedy, drama and despair, but it's also a story filled with hope, triumph and victory.”
He said the story of man began with Adam who sinned against God. This was the beginning of the fall of man, he added.
“In the midst of this brutality, man began to enslave man, which brings us to the conclusion that slavery didn't begin in America or with the white man,” Cofer said.
An estimated 12 million Africans were sold into slavery, and about 400,000 were brought to America, Cofer said. Slavery was a “horrible thing,” he said, but within that was “a plan of God.”
Though tragic, Cofer said he counts it “a blessing that my ancestors landed on the shores of America.”
“If we fail to see the hand of God in slavery of our ancestors, we will fail to feel the will of God for our lives,” he said.
Cofer added that when speaking of all the bad caused by white slave owners, people should also speak of white abolitionists who fought to help end slavery.
He spoke of John Brown, a white preacher, and Shields Green, a Black man, and how they fought together to end slavery. In the end, they were both hanged for treason, he added.
“That tells the story of America in its entirety,” Cofer said. “Black and white alongside one another just like we are today, fighting for freedom.”
Cofer also spoke of Carter G. Woodson, who he said is known as the father of Black history. In February 1926, Woodson launched the first week-long celebration of Black History to preserve the history of African Americans, Cofer said.
“He designated the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass — two American heroes,” Cofer said.
He said his father lived through the Jim Crow era, and he sometimes hears younger people, and at times older, claiming the 1950s and 60s were better than today. He disagrees.
When it comes to what his father and others before him endured, Cofer said he is not sure if he could do the same. He added that today there are no separate water fountains, sitting in the back of the bus and things such as that.
“We can join hands together and do great things not based on our color but based on our character,” Cofer said. “We can do some great and mighty things in the United States of America.”
The Texas African American Museum, at 200 S Glenwood Blvd., recently received a $1 million donation from Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali.