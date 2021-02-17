Through this week's winter storm, local grocery store company, Brookshire Grocery Co., is remaining dedicated to its both employees and customers.
In a statement Wednesday, Brookshire Grocery said it has been evaluating store hours to ensure employees can drive safely to and from work. Current hours for most stores are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BGC is also updating individual store locations hours on its company Facebook page.
Brookshire Grocery Co. stores, including Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods and others, are short-staffed. BGC is asking for the public’s patience in the coming days as customers’ needs rise.
"Brookshire Grocery Company is dedicated to safely serving our customers and communities through this winter storm. Our hearts and prayers go out to all affected by this winter storm," the statement read. "Leading up to the storm and through the last few days, our customers have counted on us for their household and food needs."
BGC said that once road conditions are safe, its logistics team will be able to receive shipments from suppliers and send trucks to BGC stores. The company added that the piping systems are performed well during the cold weather following precautionary steps to protect the facilities.
Company leaders have also worked with employees by telling workers to stay home if they cannot safely travel.
"One of our company’s core values is 'The Team Matters' which means we are there for one another," BGC said. "Our management teams are coordinating rides for our employees who want to work and need a lift from a trusted driver."
Another grocery chain in East Texas, Kroger, is also working hard to help customers. Locally, Kroger has stores in Henderson, Longview and Marshall.
April Martin, Kroger Dallas Division corporate affairs manager, said dairy and bread continue to be in high demand in addition to firewood at Kroger locations.
As of noon Wednesday, the Henderson store is closed temporarily, but the store's status could change as the day progresses.
Hours are expected to return to normal Thursday with the exception of stores heavily impacted by power outages, Martin said.
"Our distribution center has continued to experience power outages impacting replenishment in our stores," Martin said. "Staffing has been a challenge due to hazardous road conditions. However, associates have the option to work from a Kroger location closer to their homes."