A local hospice center is restarting in-person support meetings for people who are grieving — and will be starting a class focused on grief.
Heart to Heart Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Connie Ramos said she tried to continue the meetings using Zoom after they were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not quite the same. Now, the hospice facility is set to bring back the meetings next month along with a first-time "Grief Share" class in September.
“Grief support provides a safe place for you to cry, laugh, scream, be angry, grow, share your feelings or just sit and listen,” Ramos said. “No one is obligated to speak unless they want to. We open our meetings with announcements, a short devotion or lesson on grief and then we go around the room and offer a time of sharing personal experiences."
The grief support meetings will begin at 3 p.m. May 19 at the Tyler office, 7925 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 1140, and will continue every third Thursday. Meetings are scheduled for 3 p.m. every third Wednesday at the Palestine office, 1006 N. Mallard St., starting May 18.
Heart to Heart provides hospice services to patients and families in markets in Texas, Indiana and Michigan with a focus on enhancing quality of life for patients with advanced illness.
Ramos said the grief support meetings are free of charge and open to anyone, regardless if they have recently lost a loved one. She said grief could also come from situations such as the loss of a job, the end of a relationship or a divorce.
“Each person grieves differently and on different timetables. There is no right or wrong way to grieve, but if grief is not allowed to express itself in its own way, we will suffer in other ways.”
The grief share class, paid for by Heart to Heart and sponsored by Jacksonville Church of the Nazarene, will be is a little different from the support group, Ramos said.
The class is set for 13 weeks beginning Sept. 12. Classes meet at 3 p.m. Mondays at the Tyler office. The deadline to register is Aug. 12.
For more information or to register, contact Connie Ramos at (903) 593-6619.