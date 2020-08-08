When Gregg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Rambo Latham noticed a horse near the fast-moving morning traffic on Texas 31, not only did he pull over and protect the animal and motorists from an accident, he went another step further.
Latham noticed the condition of the horse and started making calls.
The first part of the story ran in the newspaper and online this week. The sheriff's office updated the public with a Facebook post recently. Latham not only kept traffic running smoothly, he investigated and found out the horse was indeed in need of care and was getting if.
A lot of readers of the newspaper pointed out the horse looked malnourished.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebok post said, "We would like to address questions raised by an article posted by the Longview News-Journal on August 5, 2020, regarding Deputy Latham assisting a horse. Many people have voiced concern over the condition of the horse.
"The moment Deputy Latham got out of his patrol vehicle to assist the horse he was concerned about it’s condition. After the owners arrived to take possession of the horse Deputy Latham investigated to ensure the owners were properly caring for the horse. Deputy Latham found the owners had acquired the horse a few days prior and are in the process of rehabilitating the horse."
The post continued, "The horse was actively receiving medication and had plenty of food and water. Deputy Latham observed the conditions of other animals on the property finding they were being cared for in a responsible manner. Deputy Latham left the horse with the owners so they can continue the rehabilitation process."
The horse was rescued around 10 a.m. Wednesday.