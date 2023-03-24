Keep Tyler Beautiful's annual Great Tyler Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 1.
KTyB is inviting volunteers to show pride in their city by coming together for this community-wide cleanup. As part of the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-Off and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, this is a nationwide event occurring in April.
The Great Tyler Cleanup will be hosted from Southside Park and volunteers are encouraged to meet at the tent for registration. Sign-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup will begin at 9 a.m.
While the event will be hosted from Southside Park, Keep Tyler Beautiful is encouraging volunteers to come grab the supplies they will need from us and pick a different spot to clean up within the city. There are plenty of other locations that could use a little attention, including local parks and streets. For those who do not have another spot in mind, they are more than welcome to stay at Southside Park and clean up the creek and trails.
Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register online but can register in person that morning starting at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and all the appropriate items needed for the cleanup. Keep Tyler Beautiful will be giving away door prizes that have been donated by local businesses and serving lunch and drinks.
Lunch will be given out between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. for those who participated in the cleanup.