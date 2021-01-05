The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County, AAUW (American Association of University Women of Tyler) and the Tyler Public Library sponsor a lecture series addressing international topics of interest developed by the Foreign Policy Association.
Dr. Jeffrey Crean, History Professor at Tyler Junior College, is the coordinator of this 2021 series.
Speakers will provide information via Zoom on the following topics in January (February topics and speakers will be announced soon):
Great Decisions Topics 2021
Jan. 7: China and Africa, Dr. Jeffrey Crean, Tyler Junior College
Jan. 14: The Role of International Organizations in a Global Pandemic, Christine Blackburn Texas A&M
Jan. 21: Korean Peninsula, David Fields University of Wisconsin- Madison
Jan. 28: Persian Gulf Security, Gregory Gause, Bush School — Texas A&M
— Staff Reports