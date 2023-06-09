On Tuesday, June 13, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting features an in-depth report on the 88th Texas Legislative Session, which ended May 29.
The presentation team will answer the question: “How did Republicans perform on the following issues that Texas Republican voters prioritized on the March 2022 Primary ballot?"
Topics include stop election fraud and make results verifiable, protect children from pornography in schools and libraries and gender change procedures, close the border and repel illegal immigration, protect gun rights, reduce property taxes and reform appraisal system, defend human life, secure medical freedom, stop Marxist indoctrination in schools and universities, secure parental rights and educational freedom, and end Democrat Legislative Committee Chairs, according to the group.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.