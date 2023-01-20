On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature cardiac surgeon, attorney, and entrepreneur Dr. Jon Spiers speaking about the threat China poses to Texas and the United States through a slow-motion chemical weapon attack called fentanyl.
According to U.S. law enforcement and drug investigators, China is the main supplier of fentanyl to the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Mexican cartels act as the country’s primary conduit for Chinese fentanyl destined for the United States, purchasing bulk shipments and trafficking it— either alone or mixed with other drugs like heroin—across the U.S. border. Fentanyl is now being disguised as Tylenol, Aleve, and even as popular children's candies.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.