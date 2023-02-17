On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting will co-host an informational meeting with TEXIT movement leaders.
Featured speaker for the educational meeting will be Daniel Miller, author of the best-selling book, “TEXIT: Why and How Texas Will Leave the Union.”
The group said Miller will lay out the facts about the multi-step process “proposed for Texas to reassert its status as a self-governing, independent republic, which begins with a non-binding public vote on this simple question: ‘Should the State of Texas reassert its status as an independent nation?’”
Grassroots America’s Executive Director JoAnn Fleming said the meeting is designed to answer several questions.
“We’ve had many requests to bring our community more information about the idea of TEXIT. Those interested in asking practical questions about TEXIT legislation, the ballot process, and subsequent steps should a ballot measure pass, should attend,” she said. “This meeting is designed to answer questions about a simple vote to discover what Texas voters think about a renewed Texas Republic, separate fact from fiction, and field practical questions.”
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.