On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will bring focus to multi-pronged attacks on religious liberty, according to organizers.
The evening's speaker is Dana Harris, Member Engagement Director for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) speaking on securing generational wins for religious liberty that change the law and culture. ADF is the world's largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, the sanctity of life, parental rights, and God's design for marriage and family.
Harris will describe unprecedented levels of government "overreach across the nation to create a radically different America where pastors, churches, and people of faith are bullied into silence," organizers said. She will outline how to fight back with legislative and judicial court wins "that will last generations."
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.