On Tuesday, March 14, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting brings focus to US and Mexico border lawlessness and danger.

Featured speaker will be Dale Huls on The Gates of Hell: Undercover at a Border Patrol Processing Center.

Huls is a Texas Border Volunteer and border policy subject matter expert who will detail his own eyewitness accounts of working inside a border processing center for several months.

Grassroots America’s executive director will also review new border-related state legislation, including a bill filed by State Representative Matt Schaefer.

A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.

