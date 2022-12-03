On Friday, Dec. 9, Grassroots America’s We the People will host an appreciation reception for retiring U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert and his wife Kathy.
The reception will begin at 6 p.m. with appetizers followed by a 7 p.m. program where Rep. Gohmert and Mrs. Gohmert will be speaking as special guests.
The event will take place in the Constellation Ballroom at the Holiday Inn Conference Center located at 5701 South Broadway.
Program seating is limited and cannot be reserved, early arrival is advised.
There is no cost to attend and security protocols will be in place.