Grassroots American on Tuesday will host a discussion with Melissa Conway, state director of election integrity for the Republican Party of Texas.
The program will center on what residents can do to secure elections and will cover the TX AIDE program, Harris County election fraud and the statutory role of county party chairs.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.