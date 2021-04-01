Grassroots America’s “Liberty Education & Action” meeting will be Tuesday, April 13, at Traditions Restaurant, 6205 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Dinner and fellowship will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the program at 6:40-8:15 p.m.
Why Texas Must Stop Gender Modification in Underage Children will be the topic. Speakers are Jeff Younger, a father who has fought the chemical and surgical gender alteration of his 5 year-old son in courts for the past two years, Jill Glover, professional mental health clinician and Republican Party of Texas Committee Chair for Legislative Priorities and Executive Director JoAnn Fleming, will provide updates on the status of gun rights, election integrity, pro-life, and property tax relief legislation in the Texas Legislative session, which ends May 31.
There is never a fee to attend and registration and membership not required. Dining encouraged helping support local business and jobs.