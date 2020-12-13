The Tuesday meeting of Grassroots America’s “Education in Liberty” features “COVID-19 Executive Orders-Liberty-threatening Precedents to Gun Rights, Parental Rights and More.”
Topics: How the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders Set Dangerous Precedents Related to Gun Rights, Parental Rights, and Operating a Small Business; and the upcoming 2021 State Legislative Session
Speakers will be Mikael Garcia, J.D., executive director and general counsel for the Texas Freedom Caucus and House District 6 State Rep. Matt Schaefer, vice-chair of the Texas Freedom Caucus
Dinner/fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:40 p.m. with the program from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 6205 S Broadway Ave.
There is never a fee to attend and membership is not required.