On Tuesday, December 7, Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" meeting will welcome Tim Hardin, Executive Director of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility.
Hardin will present "The Long Con – 19 Years of FAKE Property Tax Relief in Texas." He will describe why campaign promises of property tax relief never materialize in the state legislature, reveal the latest fake property tax relief scheme, and advise how citizens can best question candidates about property taxes in the upcoming 2022 primary.
Buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.