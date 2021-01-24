On Tuesday, the Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Features Religious Liberty Presentation will begin at 6:40-8:15 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 6205 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Dinner/fellowship will begin at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Speakers will be Dana Harris, Regional Alliance Director, Alliance Defending Freedom and JoAnn Fleming, Executive Director, Grassroots America - We the People.
Topics will be Alliance Defending Freedom advocacy and legal representation for religious liberty, the sanctity of human life, freedom of speech, and marriage and family. Mrs. Harris will outline ADF projects defending churches, pastors, and free speech against government mandates. Mrs. Fleming will provide a Texas Legislative update. Citizen engagement and action steps will be explained.
Never a fee to attend and membership is not required.