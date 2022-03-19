Grassroots America on Tuesday will host a discussion with Texans for Vaccine Freedom Executive Director Jackie Schlegel.
In the program, Schlegel will discuss what actions residents can take for medical freedom.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.