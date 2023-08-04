grassroots.jpg
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Grassroots America will host a Situational Awareness & Self-Defense Workshop with Texas Law Shield.

Topics that will be covered include how to read your environment and surroundings for a potential threat, assessing your options for personal safety, and reacting effectively and efficiently.

A buffet dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center located at 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner. The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.

