Grassroots America will host its "Liberty Education & Action" meeting on Tuesday at Traditions Restaurant, located at 6205 S Broadway Ave in Tyler.
The subject will be the Texas electric power grid and federal attacks on the oil and gas industry.
Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright will address the federal shut down of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the electric power grid crisis. Grassroots America Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will provide an update on key bills filed thus far in the 87th Texas Legislative Session, which ends on May 31.
Dinner and fellowship will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program starting from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m.
There is no fee to attend and registration or membership are not required.
Grassroots America will host a gun rights workshop with Texas Gun Owners of America and Texas Law Shield on March 13 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The workshop will be held at Sweet Sue's Restaurant meeting room, located at 3350 S Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.
The class costs $25, which includes lunch, refreshments and class materials. Registration can be completed at the GAWTP Facebook page.
The class will cover current gun rights legislation and legal rights regarding firearms self-defense.