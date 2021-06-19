Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" meeting will be held on Tuesday at Traditions Restaurant, located at 6205 S. Broadway Ave.
Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program following from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m.
The topic will be “Texas Border Volunteers: Observing the Exploding Border Crisis”.
The featured guest speaker will be Dr. Dwayne "Doc" Collins, Texas border volunteer.
The meeting will include discussions on how Texas border volunteers act as on-the-ground observers, watching for nighttime border crossings.
Tom Fabry, chairman of Grassroots America's watchdog committee, will present a report on the organization's County Election Integrity Project launched in several counties.
There is never a fee to attend; registration and membership are not required. Dining is encouraged to help support local businesses.