Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" meeting will be held on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, located at 5701 S Broadway Ave.
Dinner and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:30 pm with program following from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.
There will be double-header topics which will be “Vaccines and Your Liberty” with Jackie Schlegel, of Texans for Vaccine Choice, and “Why the Texas Electric Grid is Not Reliable and Not Secure” with Bill Peacock, conservative Writer and energy policy consultant.
There is never a fee to attend; registration and membership are not required. Dining is encouraged to help support local businesses.