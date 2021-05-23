Grassroots America’s “Liberty Education & Action” meeting will be held on Tuesday at Traditions Restaurant, located at 6205 S. Broadway Ave. Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program following from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m.
The topic will be “Why Texas is Falling Behind Other States in Liberty.” Feature guest panel is “Conservative Texas Mommas – The Truth Force”: Ethics & Religious Liberty Advisor at Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Cindy Asmussen, former Texas Director for Gun Owners of America Teresa Beckmeyer, Forum Chief for American Liberty Forum Beth Biesel, Chair for Eagle Forum National Issues: Human Trafficking Trayce Bradford, Legislative Priorities Committee Chair for the Republican Party of Texas Jill Glover and Regional Alliance Director for the Alliance Defending Freedom Dana Harris.
JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America, will facilitate the panel discussion.
There is never a fee to attend; registration and membership are not required. Dining is encouraged to help support local businesses.