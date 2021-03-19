Grassroots America will host its "Liberty Education & Action" meeting this Tuesday featuring a gun rights legislation update with Gun Owners of America.
Speakers will include Rachel Malone, Texas director for Gun Owners of America and JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America - We the People.
The meeting will be held at Traditions Restaurant, located at 6205 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Dinner and fellowship will be at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m.
There is not a fee to attend, and event registration and membership are not required.
Malone will provide updates on the progress of pro-gun rights legislation in the Texas Legislature, including permit-less carry for legal gun owners. Citizens will receive action steps they can take to provide input for upcoming committee hearings on gun rights.
Fleming will provide information about an upcoming class on "How to Protest Your Appraisal" and give updates on key conservative bills filed on election integrity and to reform the Governor's Executive Power. The 87th Texas Legislative session ends on May 31.