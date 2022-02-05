Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and a speaker, candidate for Texas governor Ret. Lt. Col. Allen West.
West has been endorsed by Grass Roots America — We the People in the March 1 Republican primary election.
A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:45 to 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.