On Tuesday, April 12, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature moms fighting to stop taxpayer-funded pollution of children's minds. Christin Bentley and Dee Chambless will present their findings and give progress reports on their cause against the mental rape of children.
The program will include discussion on "pornographic books in schools & libraries - myth or reality? What we found and what we're doing about it."
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.