Grassroots America will host its “Liberty Education & Action” meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and speakers.
LTC Allen West (retired), 2022 Republican candidate for Texas Governor and immediate past Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, will headline the Grassroots America meeting with a message about holding Texas to save the nation. West will address the disaster at the border, failed legislative action to secure elections, and his vision for a strong Texas to lead the nation away from cultural and economic Marxism and back toward liberty.
JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America, will provide "take action" handouts addressing the next special session of the legislature and local watchdog alerts.
Buffet dinner and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.