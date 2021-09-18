Grassroots America will host its “Liberty Education & Action” meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and a speaker.
Former Texas State Senator Don Huffines, 2022 Republican candidate for Texas Governor will speak about his candidacy.
Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will give a briefing on the outlook for the 3rd Special Session of the Texas Legislature, vaccine mandates, and provide analysis of the election integrity bill passed by the Texas Legislature during the 2nd Special Session.
Buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.