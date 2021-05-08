Grassroots America will host its "Liberty Education & Action" meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and speakers.
The topic will be "We Fight to Win the War Against America First Policies" and the featured speaker will be Dr. Truth – Loren Spivack, who is known as "the free market warrior." She is an author, economist, political activist and speaker on economics and small government.
JoAnn Fleming, executive director of Grassroots America, will provide updates on the status of gun rights, election integrity, religious freedom, anti-abortion and monument protection legislation in the Texas Legislative session, which ends May 31.
Dinner and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, located at 6205 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.