Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Meeting will welcome Texas State Representative Matt Schaefer
In a "fireside chat" format, Grassroots America's Executive Director JoAnn Fleming and State Representative Schaefer will discuss the border crisis and it’s impact on Texans, the clash between parents and school districts, deeply flawed election integrity laws, gun rights, failed property tax relief, redistricting, the appropriations process, and the Austin Capitol culture.
A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.