Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and a speaker.
Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Meeting will welcome new State Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi. Rinaldi was endorsed by Grassroots America when LTC Allen West stepped down to run for Governor in the 2022 Republican Primary.
Chairman Rinaldi is a former State Representative known as a taxpayer champion and an outspoken defender of Texas and Liberty. He was a charter member of the conservative Texas House Freedom Caucus. Matt received Grassroots America's Ross Kecseg Memorial "Fearless Conservative" award at their Sept. 11 annual Champions of Freedom Awards Dinner in Tyler.
A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.