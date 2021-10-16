Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Monday evening with dinner and a speaker.
Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Meeting will welcome the Texas Conservative Mamas and Dads Truth Tour.
Notable conservative leaders from across the state are participating in Grassroots America's Conservative Mamas & Dads Truth Tour. They are traveling Texas to speak out on issues important to parents and grandparents. Monday topics will include: fighting Critical Race Theory and Cultural Marxism in education, building a strong family, soaring taxes, election integrity and much more.
A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.