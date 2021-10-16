Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Monday evening with dinner and a speaker.

Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Meeting will welcome the Texas Conservative Mamas and Dads Truth Tour.

Notable conservative leaders from across the state are participating in Grassroots America's Conservative Mamas & Dads Truth Tour. They are traveling Texas to speak out on issues important to parents and grandparents. Monday topics will include: fighting Critical Race Theory and Cultural Marxism in education, building a strong family, soaring taxes, election integrity and much more.

A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags