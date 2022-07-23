Grassroots America on Tuesday will host a speaker from The Blaze who will focus on the importance of American exceptionalism.
Host Jonathan Dunne was born and raised in socialist Ireland, where he spent 18 years waiting for a chance to live in the United States. His talk will be, “The Survival of American Exceptionalism is Vital.”
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.