Grassroots America’s “Liberty Education & Action” meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at Traditions Restaurant, 6205 S. Broadway Ave. Dinner/fellowship will be from at 5:30-6:30 p.m. with the program from 6:40 — 8:15 p.m.
The program, “Why Texas Must Stop Gender Modification in Underage Children,” will hear speakers Jeff Younger, a father who has fought the chemical and surgical gender alteration of his 5-year-old son in courts for the past two years and Jill Glover, professional mental health clinician and Republican Party of Texas Committee Chair for Legislative Priorities.
Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will provide updates on the status of gun rights, election integrity, anti-abortion and property tax relief legislation in the Texas Legislative session, which ends May 31.
The event is free to attend. Registration and membership not required. Dining encouraged to help support local business and jobs.