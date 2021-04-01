Grassroots America offers "How to Protest Your Appraised Property Value" class on Saturday, April 10, at the Potpourri House Restaurant, 3320 Troup Highway, Ste 300, Tyler. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. and classes are from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 0p.m.
This class will teach Property Tax 101 - who decides how much citizens are billed on the annual property tax statements and how to successfully protest an unreasonable hike in the taxable value appraisal for property. Appraisal Districts typically mail property appraisal notices in mid-April. The deadline to protest those appraisals is tentatively scheduled for May 30.
Cost for class is $25, and includes lunch, refreshments, class materials. Seating is limited. Pre-register @GAWTP on Facebook.