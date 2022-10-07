On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature current threats to Second Amendment gun rights.
Topics will include “Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms: Red Flag Laws & Other Attempts to Gut the Second Amendment.”
Sean Healy, a private practice attorney in Tyler, will be the featured guest speaker. Healy is also an NRA-certified firearms instructor, instructor trainer, and chief range safety officer, license to carry instructor, and lead author of “The Legal Guide to NFA Firearms and Gun Trusts.” Healy is also a licensed personal protection officer and specializes in protecting places of worship.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Healy’s “The Legal Guide to NFA Firearms” was published with Alan Gassman and several other attorneys in January 2016. A second, updated edition has since been published. The book discusses the National Firearms Act, and the process of forming and operating a trust for the purpose of owning machine guns, suppressors, and other firearms, according to Healy’s website.
“The Attorney General chose to make extensive revisions to the regulations on Jan. 3, 2016, after the first edition had gone to press,” Healy’s website states. “This made it immediately necessary to publish a Second Edition, which was edited and improved by Mark A. Correro. It is believed to be the first book ever written on this subject, receiving very favorable reviews from renowned authors such as Massad Ayoob, Stephen Halbrook, Robert A. Waters, and Chris Bird.”
Healy is a Life Member of the National Rifle Association. Sean is also a Life Member of the Texas State Rifle Association. He served on the East Texas Friends of NRA Committee for many years, and on the NRA Foundation State Fund Committee.
For more about the guest speaker, visit www.healylaw.com/about-the-attorney.