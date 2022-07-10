Grassroots America on Tuesday will host a discussion with new leaders of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility.
Speakers President and CEO Tim Harden and Jeremy Kitchen, executive director, will focus on the group’s agenda for the next Texas Legislature including banning taxpayer-funded lobbyists in Austin, eliminating property taxes and adopting a no-growth state budget.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.