Grassroots America will host We the People PAC sponsoring Texas COVID-19 Summit with nine independent doctors on Sunday, Nov. 21.
The nine medical doctors confirmed to present are doctors Peter McCullough, Bryan Ardis, Ryan Cole, Angelina Farella, Katarina Lindley, Amy Offutt, Ray Page, Dan Stock, and Richard Urso.
The doctors will provide answers on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 shots and safe, proven and effective options for treatment. The doctors will bring data-supported information about early treatment and prevention of COVID-19.
The event is set for 2 to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway. Doors open at 1 p.m.
There is no cost to attend and no pre-registration required; however, seating is limited.