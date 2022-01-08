Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Tuesday evening with a dinner and speaker Leigh Wambsganss.
During the program, Wambsganss will address how the parent organization Southlake Families organized parents and community members to stop Carroll Independent School District from using critical-race theory in its curriculum and district policies.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Congressional District 1 forum
On Thursday, Grassroots America will host a Congressional District 1 candidate forum.
The four Republican primary candidates — Aditya Atholi of Center, Joe McDaniel of Kilgore, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran of Whitehouse and John Porro of Dallas — are set to be at the forum. The candidates are vying to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert who is running for Texas Attorney General.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center. Candidate interviews are set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. There are no tickets or the event, and no reservations are available.
Forum for Gov. Abbott challengers
Grassroots America on Jan. 21 will host a forum for candidates challenging Gov. Greg Abbott.
Former Republican Party of Texas Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), former Texas state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative talk show host Chad Prather are set to participate in the forum.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center. Candidate interviews are set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. There are no tickets or the event, and no reservations are available.