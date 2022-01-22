JP 4 and Court at Law No. 3 candidates
Grassroots America on Monday will host a forum for some Smith County candidates running in the March 1 Republican party. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the forum at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway Ave in Tyler. The forum is 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Candidates include:
- Laney Pilcher-Barnes, Ronnie Hester and Curtis Wulf for Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4.
- Sara Maynard, Trevor Rose and Clay White running for Smith County Court at Law No. 3.
No reservation needed. The forum is free.
Margaret Byfield to speak
American Stewards of Liberty Executive Director Margaret Byfield will speak Tuesday evening at Grassroots America’s Liberty, Education and Action meeting.
During the program, Byfield will address private property and water rights along the federal “30 by 30” plan, renamed the America the Beautiful Initiative.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.
Pct. 2 commissioner, constable candidates
Grassroots America on Thursday will host a forum for candidates running in the March Republican primary for Pct. 2 commissioner and constable. The forum is set 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Candidates include:
- Mike Adams, Anwar Khalifa and John moore, who are running for Smith County’s Pct. 2 commissioner seat
- Wayne Allen, Deal Folmar and Chris Roberts running for Smith County constable in Pct. 2
No reservation needed. The forum is free.