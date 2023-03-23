Spirits were high at Lindale High School on Thursday morning as Lindale ISD Education Foundation awarded over $25,000 to Lindale ISD teachers.
“The Lindale ISD is an outstanding school district with amazing, hard-working teachers,” said Gay Pyland, president of the Lindale ISD Education Foundation. “The Education Foundation’s goal is to support these teachers by funding their creative and innovative needs in the classroom. Together, with our individual donors, businesses and community, we support not only the teachers, but we also give our students an added advantage to their education.”
With the Lindale High School Star Steppers and cheerleaders, as well as the donors, administrators and volunteers, the surprise Grant Patrol notified teachers of awarded grants and funds for innovative projects.
“This is the best time of the year for the Lindale Education Foundation,” said Courtney Sanguinetti, executive director of the Lindale ISD Education Foundation. “Our board members and volunteers work extremely hard throughout the year to raise enough funds to be able to give like we do. To see it all pay off with the excitement of the students and teachers is definitely our reward. We are so thankful for the teachers who applied for these new learning tools and we are excited to see them in action.”
Grant applications are submitted to the foundation by Lindale ISD teachers and aides for projects or programs that go above the day-to-day curriculum and offer students an enriched and unique learning experience. Projects selected for funding are rated on a number of criteria including the innovation of the project.
“We are so thankful for our donors and the Lindale community who make all of this possible,” Sanguinetti said.
“These students deserve a chance to excel beyond the classroom and the projects funded by the Education Foundation help to do just that. Our teachers’ dedication to our kids and school district is what makes LISD one of the best.”
Spring 2023 projects receiving funds include:
‘Cultivating Bookworms in the Reading Garden’
A $1,200 grant will fund 24 hammocks for a reading garden.
This will be available to 4th-6th grade students that fosters their love of reading while simultaneously growing their connection with nature and literature.
E.J. Moss East has two outdoor courtyards by the library that are not currently being utilized, and the rant will allow for the hammocks to be hung for students to sit and read or complete assignments comfortably.
Grant by Angela Heard-Lockwood and Kim Saunders
‘Aim for Success With Outdoor Adventures’
Implemented for a new class for the 2023-2024 school year, a $4,658 grant will go toward Outdoor Adventures, and will allow participants to earn their state and local PE credit needed for graduation.
Outdoor Adventures’ Archery Unit will provide students with physical skills such as balance, coordination, strength, and power. In addition, students will gain interpersonal skills such as trust, teamwork, cooperation, and effective communication skills.
This grant will help fund the necessary equipment needed to implement the archery program.
Grant by Christy Bateman
‘Clay: A Renewable Resource’
With a grant of $5,741.49, a purchase of a pugmill will allow visual art students to participate in the recycling and reusing of clay for various projects.
Students will learn safety, maintenance, and practical use of the machine for the purpose of renewing used clay into a reusable body of clay.
The use of the mill will also allow students the opportunity to gain real world experience in reducing our carbon footprint and waste as well as save the district thousands of dollars in clay costs each year.
Grant by Rebecca Harrison and Jamie Mowery
‘Hand Me a Piano Please’
With a grant of $1,951.19, CSE and VEP students will be able to experience different types of music and how music is made with the purchase of mini pianos.
Instrumental music is an integral part of human life, and with these sets of mini pianos, students will be exposed to a different musical instrument than they currently have. The pianos will be used during learning stations.
Grant by Wendi Hicks and Taylor Collins
‘MakerBot SKETCH’
A $4,594.20 grant will purchase two new 3D printers for the high school engineering and robotics classrooms.
The grant will replace the current, aging models with the capability to print larger and/or more pieces at once with an improved process and increased speed and accuracy.
Grant by Duane Walton and Emily Covington
‘Eagle Emotions Experts: Learning to Soar Beyond Life’s Challenges’
Lindale ISD serves more than 100 students who have an individualized education plan with direct services for social skills or counseling.
A $2,607.93 grant will fund this project, which will give these students access to a researched based curriculum that follows a scope and sequence of skills they need to be successful in the school environment.
Grant by Leslie Bloodworth and Candice Munoz
‘Robotics Revamp’
With a grant of $4,267.38, 4th — 6th grade Gifted and Talented students of E.J. Moss Intermediate will build new robots as part of a regional competition
The current robots are now obsolete and cannot be used. With this project, the students will not only build new robots but will be able to do simple programming and coding to have the robots complete the competition course.
This gives high achieving students the opportunity for creativity and growth.
Grant by Melissa Crenshaw
The Lindale ISD Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides funds for classroom projects and programs not funded or under-funded by the district’s operating budget. The foundation is supported through donations from individuals, businesses and corporations.
Since the first grant cycle, the foundation has awarded $435,171.52 to LISD classrooms for more than 100 projects.