The Tyler City Council is going after grants up to $1 million to help first-time home buyers in Tyler by paying for their down payments and closing costs.
The grants would also help identify substandard housing.
The council approved the submission of a proposal for funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist with housing development improvements within the city.
At the Wednesday council meeting, Dustin Wilson, city of Tyler community development manager, detailed the 2020-2024 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan.
The Community Development Block Grant program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding assists with the development of affordable housing in states, cities and counties, according to the HUD website.
Wilson said the city’s five-year plan from 2020 to 2024 addresses four issues: non-housing community development, decent and affordable housing, reducing substandard structures and addressing homelessness.
Wilson said the action plan and proposed funding for 2020 addresses issues within the five-year plan.
In the application, the city is seeking $766,332 in CDBG funding and $366,470 from the HOME program, according to Wilson’s presentation.
Some of the points of action in the proposal include a substandard structures program, a first time home buyers program, target home rehabilitation and new construction for affordable housing.
The substandard structures program would be used to review structures, enforce building codes and then work toward either possibly rehabilitating or destroying the structures. A total of $191,966 is being sought utilizing possible CDBG funds.
Wilson said the first-time home buyers initiative would provide a down payment and closing costs assistance for low to moderate income earners purchasing their first home. The city hopes to receive $60,000 in CDBG monies for this portion.
For new construction of affordable homes, the city is seeking $280,349.55 from the HOME program through the HUD application.
The city is applying for $165,000 in CDBG funds for critical home repair, a program run through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County but overseen by the city of Tyler that helps citizens in need of repairs.
Wilson said the target home rehabilitation portion would focus on improving the affordable housing area, Hidden Palace, located off Queen Street and Palace Avenue. The application is seeking $120,000 in CDBG for this portion.
Wilson said proposed funds from the potential block grant could also go toward public facilities and services.
Council members also heard a presentation on current and future projects created through the city’s Half Cent Sales Tax program.
Thirty-five projects were scheduled for the 2019-20 fiscal year, including fire stations 1 and 4, park improvements, street and drainage projects and airport upgrades.
Thirty-one projects totaling $27.6 million are proposed for fiscal year 2020-21, according to the Half Cent Sales Tax presentation.
Upcoming projects from the Half Cent Sales Tax program planned are sidewalk replacements, traffic barriers and storm drainage improvements throughout the city.