A Grand Saline man died Monday morning after his car collided with a truck-tractor on Interstate 20, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Joshua D. Benz, 42, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
DPS troopers were called around 5 a.m. Monday to I-20 about three miles west of Waskom.
Albritton said a preliminary investigation showed Benz had been traveling west on the interstate, failed to drive in a single lane and lost control of the car, causing it to roll over onto its right side.
A truck-trailer driven by Kwabena A. Yeboah, 42, of Cumming, Georgia was also traveling west on the road, hit Benz's car and continued into the center median, colliding with a cable barrier.
Albritton said Yeboah was not injured in the crash.
Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswald pronounced Benz dead.