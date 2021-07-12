A 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle Sunday night on a wet road in Van Zandt County.
Michael Lee Loughman, of Grand Saline, was driving a 2002 Kia Sportage was traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 17 when he lost control on the wet road. His vehicle went into a side skid into the east ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Loughman was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline, DPS said.