Grammy-nominated all-woman Irish singing group Celtic Woman is set to perform Tuesday in Tyler during an 83-city North American tour.
The group’s “Postcards from Ireland” tour performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the UT Tyler Cowan Center featuring the world-class performing collective that celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage.
The group’s repertoire is presented by four Irish women whose skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions, according to its website.
Returning to the group is Chloë Agnew, an original member who began working with Celtic Woman at age 14. Joining her are soprano Megan Walsh, Tara McNeill and the group’s newest member the newest member, soprano Muirgen O’Mahony.
Walsh said becoming part of the group is a dream come true.
“I grew up on Celtic Woman. I was 6 or 7 when the first Celtic Woman special came out; I still remember it,” Walsh said. “When I got offered the audition it was a dream come true. It is an incredible platform for Irish women and there’s nothing like it.”
Walsh said the group's music has a unique sound with rich history. It was meant to be a one-night show when it began in 2005 and has since sold more than 10 million CDs and DVDs, according to Walsh.
“The beautiful thing about Irish music is it resonates with everybody. Some people that come to our show have Irish heritage but a lot don’t,” Walsh said. “I think Irish music is about storytelling and so it is just about telling these beautiful stories about life.”
She said Irish music is passed down through families and that many of the songs she grew up singing at family events.
The group, she said, is excited about the stop in Tyler.
“Getting to visit towns like Tyler and get up there and sing in front of the audience is just an amazing feeling, even better with the incredible talent we have on stage,” Walsh said. “We are a big family on the road. It is so much fun and I am so grateful. Everybody who will be on that stage, the energy from being so grateful to be back on the road; it will be incredible. This tour is special.”
The tour launched in February. The performance will feature Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments.