Red balloons filled the sky as the senior graduating class released them and watched as they floated away during a moment of silence which honored Tyler High School senior Patrianna Pettigrew, who died earlier this month in a car wreck.
Students and loved ones decided last minute to honor Pettigrew by bringing red balloons to the graduation ceremony. Teammates and senior friends sat with the balloons and waited for the moment of silence at the beginning of the ceremony led by Tyler High School Principal Claude Lane.
Lane said Pettigrew was receiving a better reward than anything that could be found on Earth. After the moment of silence, students released the balloons to the sky. He also let the attendees know that Pettigrew had a special place in the audience. There was a chair on the front row with a cap and gown meant for the missed senior.
Tyler High School Valedictorian Jean Brigido gave an inspirational speech on how he envisions the graduating class making an impact on the future.
“Class of 2021, we are the generation that can end poverty, challenge corruption, and be the answer in the midst of doubt and uncertainty. The occupations we take in the future will help bring light to our world. Our lawyers will bring justice, our doctors and nurses will save lives, our teachers will educate our future generations, our entrepreneurs will create jobs, and our engineers will create solutions. Our future is bright, and our dreams are ready to become reality,” Brigido said.
Brigido plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in business. He is president of the Technology Student Association and a member of the National Honor Society, UIL math competition team and the Tyler High soccer team. He earned soccer academic all-state honors, an OSHA 30 certification and he is a state TSA qualifier. Outside of school, Brigido volunteers at the East Texas Food Bank.
Tyler High School Salutatorian Adriana Higuera allowed the graduating students to reflect on their high school career and think about the memories they have made.
“It seemed like it was just yesterday we were opening a new chapter in our lives, the first day of freshman year. Within the blink of an eye, before we noticed, we are concluding that chapter. We could look back at the funny, sad moments because that is what made high school memorable, not only the events but people; it will be all engraved in our minds. After this day, we are ready to pick up the pen and start a new chapter of our lives. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us,” Higuera said.
Earlier this year, Higuera was the first-ever student at Tyler High to be awarded with a University of Texas at Tyler Presidential Fellow Scholarship. She will major in biology to pursue a career as a pharmacist at UT Tyler. She is a member of the Tyler High marching band, National Honor Society, UIL math team, senior leadership team, and an Advancement Via Individual Determination student. As a student in the health sciences program, she earned a CPR certification and she will take the pharmacy technician certification exam later in May.
Both students added special messages to their speech, thanking and expressing their love for their families in Spanish.
As the ceremony started, the rain was teasing the Tyler High attendees. Students often opened and closed their umbrellas during the ceremony.
Full of emotions and remembering their late classmate, the class of more than 400 students walked the stage at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Saturday.