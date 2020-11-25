Ahead of their Thanksgiving break, Grace Community School elementary students dressed up and held a big feast in the classroom while taking some time to think about gratitude.
Last week, kindergartners and junior kindergarteners dressed up in the theme of the first Thanksgiving, ate a feast filled with traditional holiday delicacies and sang songs of gratitude with their classmates to parents and teachers.
In addition to the feasts and songs, the kindergarteners and first-graders made creative cards saying what they are thankful for this year.
Each card featured a colorful design and commentary from the students.
Elementary student Harmon wrote that he's thankful for his mom and dad and Jesus.
He said his favorite Thanksgiving treats are turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy.
"My parents are thankful that I am the nicest one in the family," he wrote on his card.
Ella said she's thankful for her mom and dad as well, and her favorite food on Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie.
"My parents are thankful that I can help with chores," she wrote.
Joanna wrote that her favorite food on Thanksgiving is chicken nuggets.
"I'm thankful for my bed," Joanna wrote. "My parents are thankful that I can get up on time with no alarm."
Liam said he loves ham the most on Thanksgiving, and he's thankful for his home.
"My parents are thankful that I can do cursive," Liam wrote.